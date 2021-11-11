Hoosick Falls Village Board

Parking an Issue on Elm Street

by Doug la Rocque

This is not the first time the Hoosick Falls Board of Trustees has dealt with parking problems on Elm Street in the vicinity of First Street and Railroad Avenue. In 2018, they passed a Local Law placing a two hour limit on parking. It has not been particularly enforced, as there are two apartment buildings on the street whose tenants have been used to parking on the street each night. Now however, the Village Pizzeria and Deli has moved into a building on the corner of