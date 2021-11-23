Hoosick Falls Help Filling Out PFOA Claims Is on the Way

Stephen Schwarz, the lead attorney in the Hoosick Falls Class Action PFOA Settlement tells The Eastwick Press that attorneys will be available December 2 through 4 to help anyone who might require assistance filling out the claims forms for that Class Action Settlement announced earlier this year. Legal Counsel will be in the Court Room/Meeting Room of the Hoosick Falls Armory on Thursday, December 2 from 9 am to 5 pm, Friday, December 3 from 11 am to 7 pm and again on Saturday, from 9 am to noon.

Anyone who requires assistance should come to the Armory with as much of their required documentation as they have in their possession and the lawyers will help them complete the forms as well as gather missing documents.

The Armory is located at 80 Church Street in the Village.