First United Church – Saying Goodbye – in Hoosick Falls

by Bea Peterson

How do you say goodbye to a church you have attended your entire life? How do you say goodbye to a building that has been a focal point in the community since 1888? You do it with love, respect and dignity. And that’s what Rev. Donna Elia and the remaining members of First United Church, Presbyterian on Main St. in Hoosick Falls did on Sunday, November 7. Rev. Elia noted that 10 generations of worshippers have kept the faith in this building and the previous ones