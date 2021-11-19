Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper
by Chris Tergliafera Many who spoke at the regular meeting of the Berlin Central School District Board on November 16 used their time to recognize the career of Mary Grant, who will retire at the end of December, after 37 years with the District. Mrs. Grant begin working as a typist in 1984 and worked […]
Supervisor, Former Council Candidate Spar by Doug La Rocque The Brunswick Town Council generally opens their meetings with a public comment session, and while on occasion some important points are raised, it tends to be a bit mundane. Not so at the Thursday, November 11 gathering. Former Town Council candidate Jennifer Mann stepped up to […]
The Town of Hoosick celebrated Veterans Day at its parks last Thursday. A late morning service was held at the Wood Park Veterans Memorial, above, where Shari Hand sang the Star Spangled Banner and veteran Ike Powers hosted a short ceremony. Mike Mattat (Army), Pastor Hall and Father Peter Tkocz spoke. Later that same day […]
Hoosick Falls (20-2) 1 Whitney Point (17-4) 6 Sunday, November 14. Played at Centereach, NY (Long Island). After defeating North Salem Saturday in the semi-final game, the Panthers learned their Sunday opponent for the Finals would be You must be logged in to view this article.
Hoosick Falls-Tamarac: 42 Corinth (0-6): 0 It was not expected to be a competitive game. It wasn’t. Two minutes into the game the Wildcats led 14-0. With three minutes left in the first quarter, HF-T led 28-0 and the game was over at that point. Every point in the game was scored before the half. Junior […]