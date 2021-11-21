Berlin Central School District Board Meeting

by Chris Tergliafera

Many who spoke at the regular meeting of the Berlin Central School District Board on November 16 used their time to recognize the career of Mary Grant, who will retire at the end of December, after 37 years with the District. Mrs. Grant begin working as a typist in 1984 and worked her way up to become the Board of Education Clerk. Board President Frank Zwack stated that she always made new staff feel welcome, and made sure they knew everything they needed to succeed in their roles. He went on to say that regardless of the situation, Mary Grant was the office’s go to person, and it’s impossible to measure what she means to the District.

Mrs. Grant then spoke briefly, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity she received 37 years ago. She then encouraged everyone to be their own person, get involved and ask questions.

Last but not least Superintendent of Buildings and husband of Mary Grant, Cyril Grant, read a heartfelt statement honoring his wife’s career.

Potential Projects Discussed

Synthesis Architects were at the meeting to discuss several potential future projects, which include an irrigation system for the sports fields, improved outdoor lighting for both Berlin Elementary and Middle School/High School and outdoor learning spaces. Syntheses showed examples of what each project could look like, and an estimate for the cost. It’s important to note that these projects are still in the discussion and design phase, and nothing has been finalized.

Sports

Winter sports have begun at Berlin Middle School/High School. Options for winter athletes include boys and girls basketball, wrestling, cheer, bowling and swimming, as well as boys varsity volleyball. As of now each athlete on both the home and visiting teams will be allowed two guests. The District is still planning on COVID-19 testing for athletes, but those tests have not yet arrived. Athletic Director Charles Paravella hopes he will have good news regarding online streaming for sports activities by next month’s School Board meeting.

Student Ambassadors

The Berlin Elementary Student Ambassadors, who are a group of students from grades three through five, gave a presentation where each of the students introduced themselves and gave their reasons for wanting to be join the program. To become an ambassador the students have to fill out an application and be approved. Ambassadors demonstrate what it means to be a community and classroom leader.

Other News

The high speed, touch screen Chromebooks that were ordered for the teachers have arrived, and should be handed out soon.

For current COVID-19 numbers and information, make sure to check the BCSD website, as it is updated every Friday.

The District has received the 2021 School Safety Excellence Award from Utica National Insurance Group.

The Computer Science collaboration with Sienna College is underway.

On a sad note, James Saunders, who retired in 2011 after 35 years with the Berlin Central School District, recently passed away after a long battle with leukemia. Those who knew him said he will be remember for his friendliness, hard work and dedication.