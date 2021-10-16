The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Two More Wells Found To Have PFOA Contamination

By Leave a Comment

The Rensselaer County Department of Health reports two more wells located to the south and southeast of the Algonquin Middle School in Poestenkill, have tested positive for PFOA contamination above the state-permitted level of 10 parts per trillion.

You must be logged in to view this article.