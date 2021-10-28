Sewers, Chromebooks and Horses Discussed by Hoosick Falls Central School Board

by Alex Brooks

The Hoosick Falls School Board met for their regular monthly meeting on Thursday October 21, the day the building reopened after a sewer line problem had closed the building to students for two days. Board President Joe Patire and Superintendent Pat Dailey expressed their thanks to those who responded to the crisis and were able to get the sewer system operational again in just two days—including Superintendent of Buildings and Grounds Paul Baker who was in the middle of coordinating the emergency response the whole time, the Capital Project architects from Synthesis LLP who came out immediately to