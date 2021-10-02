Settlement in Petersburgh PFOA Suit

The attorneys representing the Petersburgh residents that filed a class action law suit against Taconic, Inc. for alleged PFOA contamination of the drinking water not only in the town’s water district, but many private wells as well, have announced a settlement with the firm for more than $23 million. Some of the money will go toward “nuisance” complaints, involving property owners and residents in place since 2015/16. Another portion of the settlement will be set aside for medical monitoring. The agreement still must be signed off by the judge handing the case.

