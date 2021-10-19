Petersburgh PFOA Meeting

Stephen Schwarz of the firm Faraci Lange spoke at an informational meeting in Petersburgh on Monday evening about the class action lawsuit against Taconic for compensation for PFOA contamination. Taconic has agreed to pay a total of $23.5 million in compensation. Those who are eligible include homeowners of houses in the Water District or houses whose wells have PFOA contamination in the water, and residents of houses with contaminated wells, whether they are owners or renters. The settlement also includes funding for medical monitoring for 15 years for residents with PFOA levels in their blood greater than 1.86 parts per billion. A website with all the details about who is eligible and how to sign up as part of the class is being prepared and will be live in a few weeks, and letters will be going out to Petersburgh residents in a few weeks with application forms to join the class and claim benefits. Those who want to join the class and claim benefits have until April 4, 2022 to submit their information to the claims administrator.