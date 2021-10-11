Petersburgh PFOA Compensation

If you are a property owner in the municipal water district or have a well with PFOA contamination.. 5 years ago a group of 8 Petersburgh citizens filed a Class Action Suit against Taconic over PFOA contamination. There has now been a $23 million settlement. If you are part of the group described above, YOU MAY QUALIFY for a share in this settlement!!! Come learn all about it!!

Mon. October 18 at 6 pm at the PVMCC, STEVE SCHWARTZ, lead counsel for the plaintiffs will speak about the settlement and lead a Q & A

COME LEARN IF YOU QUALIFY for one or more forms of settlement compensation

property devaluation

private well contamination

medical monitoring

COME LEARN HOW TO FILE A CLAIM

Sponsored by C8 Committee



