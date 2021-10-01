New Berlin Ambulance is in Service

On Friday morning, October 1, New York State conducted its final inspection and gave the new Berlin Ambulance, operated by Taconic Valley Ambulance, the go ahead. The ambulance was placed in service at midday Friday, and will begin to answer calls in the town and provide mutual aid to neighboring towns whenever possible.

For about the last year and a half, the Grafton Rescue Squad has been covering Berlin, after the Berlin Fire Department discussed the ambulance service they were providing. The complete story will appear in the October 8 edition of The Eastwick Press.