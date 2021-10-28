Gerald R. Schrufer

Stephentown – Gerald Richard Schrufer passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 after a long illness. He was 83. Gerald was born on February 11, 1938 in Stephentown, NY. The son of George and Theresia (Smolitch) Schrufer. He was a lifelong resident of Stephentown where he and his family owned and operated a dairy farm and later worked as a Carpenter.

Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, George and Theresia (Smolitch) Schrufer, sister Helen Schrufer Thomas, and brother George L. Schrufer Sr.

Gerald leaves behind three nephews, George L. Schrufer Jr. of Hope Mills NC, Melvin L. Schrufer (Sharon) of Bloomingburg, NY, Thad L. Schrufer (Corrina) of Otisville, NY, a niece Wendy L. Schrufer Malik (Keith), several great-nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends.

Friends of Gerald Richard Schrufer are invited to join his family for a memorial service on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Garfield Cemetery in Stephentown, NY. The service will begin at 11 am.