The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Dolley Madison Visits Wood Park in Hoosick Falls

By Leave a Comment

by Bea Peterson

On a recent Sunday afternoon residents, family and friends of Wood Park enjoyed a visit with Dolley Madison, the charming wife of President James Madison. Dressed in a beautiful red velvet empire style dress with matching turban, historic interpreter Phyllis Chapman, along with visuals coordinator and husband Michael Chapman, enchanted folks with tales of the life of this very special lady. Dolley told her audience she was raised a Quaker, a life too plain for her. She was widowed at a young age and left with a young son

You must be logged in to view this article.