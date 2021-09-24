The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Hoosick Falls’ Half-Way Hooley Celebration Photos

All Photos by Steve Bradley

Erick Harrington competing in the log toss competition held at the Sand Bar.
Mel Mentiply throws the barrel in the barrel toss, part of the Celtic games held at the Sand Bar.
The spectators were on hand for a long parade on a beautiful day.
The colorful VFW float was one of the many done by families, businesses and organizations.
Grand Marshall Jim “Toots” Monahan, left, with parade organizers Marie O’Neil and Kevin O’Malley.

