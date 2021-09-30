Dutchhaven Golf – Dale Dearstyne and Jeff Hull are Champions

League Results

After 21 weeks and 4 rounds of playoffs, Champions Dale Deastyne (2-time winner) and Jeff Hull, Runner-Up Jeff Stevens and Keith Shannon, Division Runner-Ups Dave Jones/Nick Diotte and Tom Vogt Sr./Dave Vogt, other playoff teams John Newkirk/Joe Gerwin, Darryl Lee/Jeff Maynard, Kevin Weeden/Peter Martin III, Henry Rose/Garth Duclos, Ron Caron/Kyle Gardner, Skip Russell/Bob Hunt. Team Low Gross Flight A, Kevin Weeden/Peter Martin III (shot even par 70 in week 11). Team Low Gross Flight B, Chris Harrington/Gerry Harrington (shot 82 in week 11). Team Low Net Flight A, Peter Martin III/Kevin Weeden (shot 60 in week 11). Team Low Net Flight B, George Failing/Eric Speanburg (week 19) and Chris Harrington/Gerry Harrington (week 11) both shot net scores of 59. Individual Low Gross, Nick Diotte (multiple times) and Kevin Weeden (week 11) shot 2-under, 33. Individual Low Net, Eric Speanburg (shot 10 under his handicap, net 25, in week 19). Most Improved Golfer, Kevin Weeden (40% decrease from a 5 to a 3). Closest of Closest to the Pin Hole 1, Peter Martin III (4 ft 11.5 inches in week 13). Closest of Closest to the Pin Hole 3, Danny O’Rourke (9 feet in week 1). Closest of Closest to the Pin Hole 9, Nick Diotte (0 inches, hole-in-one in week 11). Most Closest to the Pins, Danny O’Rourke (6 times).

Past Champions

2020 – Kevin Weeden/Peter Martin III, 2019 – Joe Gerwin/Jeff St Gelais, 2018 – Jeff Maynard/Darryl Lee, 2017 – Dave Vogt/Tom Vogt, 2016 – Leon Rosko/Eddie Powers, 2015 – Joe Magisano/Dale Dearstyne, 2014 – Jim Carey/Henry Rose, 2013 – Joe Gerwin/Jeff St Gelais, 2012 – Dean Becker/Tim Stratton, 2011 – Joe Gerwin/Jeff St Gelais, 2010 – Marsh Ogert/Gerry Harrington/Chris Harrington, 2009 – Eric Brundige/Ron Perry, 2008 – Jamie Carey/Mike Marpe, 2007 – Bob Betts/Don Betts, 2006 – Jim Carey/Toby Taber, 2005 – Joe Gerwin/Jeff St Gelais.

End-of-Season Tourney Results

This past weekend, 37 golfers played in the end-of-the-season tournament to cap the regular season. Most golfers played with their partners, unless someone could not make it. The format was a handicapped 2-person scramble. The handicap was calculated using 40% of the A golfer and 20% of the B golfer. The day got started with burgers, hot dogs, snacks, chips and drinks. Vince did a great job at the grill. After a brief rules discussion for the 2022 season, golf was underway with a 12:30 pm shotgun start. Pete let me know it was 12:34 pm, before I stopped talking. Every hole had a different competition. Hole 1/10 was top 2 closest to the pin. Danny O’Rourke won with 7 ft 2 in. Keith Shannon came in 2nd with 9 ft 1 in. Hole 2/11 had the longest putt challenge. Kyle Gardner won that with 22 ft 10 in. Hole 3/12 was top 2 closest to the pin. Danny O’Rourke won again with 14 ft 2 in. John Newkirk was 2nd with 28 ft 9 in. Hole 4/13 had hit the box challenge. A huge box (108 square feet) is painted exactly 100 yards from the pin. Anyone in splits the pot. No one has hit this at any end-of-the-season tournament (Walt Callahan hit it in the October Classic) until this year. This year Ron Caron and Ed Powers were in the box. Yes, it has to be from the tee box. I will make the box smaller next year. Holes 5-8/14-17 had the longest putt challenges. Rupert Smith won hole 5/14 with 11 ft 2 in. Nick Pello won hole 6/15 with 18 ft 1 in. Mike Marpe won hole 7/16 with 17 ft 1 in. Dave Vogt won hole 8/17 with 22 ft 1 in. Hole 9/18 was top 2 closest to the pin. Joel Frisino was the only person to hit hole 9/18 so he won both the 1st and 2nd place prize. As golfers finished, they gathered at hole 9 for the chipping challenge. The chipping challenge is marked off at 15 yards, give or take a few crooked lines. Players get one shot. Whoever is closest to the pin wins. Two years ago, Eric Holbritter was the first golfer and rolled one up to 4 inches and won. Last year, Peter Martin III was the first golfer and he chipped it in. This year, Peter Martin III was looking for back-to-back wins with his chip to 6 inches. Mike Marpe caused a roar as he too hopped one in for the win. No one else was that close. Giffys BBQ provided the food. A big thanks goes out to my wife, Darcy, for running around and helping us out. Thanks to Chelsea Smith for helping out the guys all day. The tournament had a skins game with the holes being combined. So holes 1 and 10 were combined for one skin. There were 3 skins on the day. Gerry Taber and Kevin Weeden were the only team to birdie hole 2/11. They did it both times around. Jeff Stevens and Keith Shannon had the only birdie on hole 3/12. Joel Frisino and Dave Putnam had the only birdie on hole 9/18. League runner-ups, Keith Shannon and Jeff Stevens, won the tournament with a score of 60.6 (67 minus 6.4). Peter Martin III and Kevin Weeden came in 2nd with a net score of 62.6 (67 minus 4.4). Ron Caron and Kyle Gardner took 3rd place with a 64.2 (81 minus 16.8). Four teams were within one stroke of 3rd place and 7 teams were within 2 strokes. Anyone interested in joining, please reach out to a member of the league. This year we had 22 teams. We have had as many as 26 in the past, but 24 would be perfect. Have a safe and healthy off season my friends.