Three Arrested In Pittstown Murder

by Doug La Rocque

New York State Police have arrested three men from Schenectady in connection with the June 9 slaying of 19-year-old Nathaniel Miller. Arrested Monday evening, August 16, were 19-year-old Devin Van Patten, 21-year-old Kyle Hutchinson and 24-year-old Carlos M. Lewis.

All three suspects were arraigned in Brunswick Town Court and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail, pending a preliminary hearing Friday in Pittstown Court. Troop G Commander Major R. Christopher West made the announcement at the press conference on Tuesday morning. All three men have been charged with Murder 2nd Degree, Burglary 1st degree and Attempted Robbery 1st degree. In addition, Van Patten was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree. When asked if that means he was the actual shooter, troopers could not comment because the investigation is ongoing.

At the time the of the shooting troopers said it was determined the occupants of the residence woke to find multiple suspects attempting to force entry into the home at 151 Jay Herrington Road. During the incident, Miller suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Following the shooting, the suspect ran into a wooded area behind the residence.

Also in attendance was Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly, who spoke with The Eastwick Press about the arrests. She said it was a thorough investigation, and labeled the crime as a burglary-driven home invasion that ended up being a homicide. She indicated the victim was the target and the parties involved knew one another. She also indicated she does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

The DA also confirmed the investigation showed a possible connection with a suspected drug trade between Hoosick Falls and Bennington, but again added it is an open and ongoing investigation.

In late June troopers asked the public for help, showing a black sweatshirt that was apparently found at the scene. When asked if that sweatshirt was a break in the case, Bureau of Criminal Investigation Captain Robert Appleton replied, “Not really, there was no big break, no smoking gun, just good old fashion solid police work.”

When asked by The Eastwick Press for his comments, Pittstown Supervisor Matthew Curley said, “I really want to thank the State Police and all those whose hard work culminated in these arrests.” He also felt it was important to get the word out there that there is no ongoing danger to the community from this specific crime.

Major West said he wished to thank the Massachusetts State Police and the Bennington, Vermont Police Department for their assistance in this investigation. He also asked that anyone who might have information regarding the crime to contact the State Police Tip Line at 1-800-448-3847 or crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.