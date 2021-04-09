Rensselaer County to Hold Vaccination Clinic at Stephentown Fire Hall on April 13

Rensselaer County will hold a pop-up vaccination clinic at the Stephentown Fire Hall next Tuesday, April 13, County Executive Steve McLaughlin, Public Health Director Mary Fran Wachunas and members of the County Legislature announced today.

The clinic is open to eligible county residents and runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Tuesday at the Fire Hall, located at 35 Grange Hall Road.

The Moderna vaccine will be offered at the clinic in Stephentown on April 13. A registration link for the April 13 Stephentown clinic is expected to be released on county social media on Friday.

“We are looking forward to providing an opportunity for residents in a rural area of the county to have the opportunity to be vaccinated closer to home. Rensselaer County is working diligently to provide vaccines to all residents and look forward to the April 13 clinic,” said County Executive Steve McLaughlin.

The Stephentown clinic follows a successful clinic at Bethel Baptist Church in Troy on April 6. The main county vaccine Point Of Distribution is at the McDonough Ice Rink at Hudson Valley Community College.

“In an effort for those who cannot readily travel to the metro sites for vaccination we hope this outreach program is taken advantage of by those residents still waiting to be vaccinated. Please get the shot,” from Legislator Bruce Patire.

“This pop-up location is convenient for the residents of eastern Rensselaer County. Thanks to the County Executive and the Health Department for setting up this clinic in rural Rensselaer County,” said Legislator Jeff Wysocki.

This is a repost from the Rensselaer County Facebook Site