Senator Gillibrand Visits Village to Introduce PFAS Accountability Act

The Village of Hoosick Falls has been one of the communities that nationwide has been leading the fight against PFAS and in particular, PFOA contamination. U. S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited Hoosick Falls Monday morning, April 5, to outline her new bill that provides Americans who are without recourse with the ability to initiate legal action to provide long term medical monitoring.

Hoosick Falls Mayor Rob Allen and Hoosick Supervisor Mark Surdam hosted the round table discussion with several other community and school leaders.

As to Hoosick Falls water, Mayor Allen says he hopes to have the proposed new water source suggestions from New York State in the next couple of weeks. Once released, it will be subject to 30 to 45 days of public comment, before the state makes a final decision.

