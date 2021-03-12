Renowned WII Educator to Teach Course at Stephentown Memorial Library

“The Battle of Britain” is free and open to the public

Stephentown, NY, March 10, 2021 — On March 31 and April 7 at 6:30 p.m., renowned educator and World War II historian Greig Seidor will offer a two-part class on the Battle of Britain, a pivotal event in the war and the first major military campaign fought entirely by air forces. Presented in partnership with the Stephentown Memorial Library, this class will explore how the British Royal Air Force and Fleet Air Arm of the Royal Navy strategized to defeat the German air force, the Luftwaffe. “The Battle of Britain: How the British Developed an Employed an Air Defense System to Defeat the German Luftwaffe in 1940” will be hosted on Zoom, and is free and open to the public. For more information or to register for the class, visit our website or call us at 518-733-5750.

This riveting, interactive class will feature little-known details about the battle, on more than 100 illustrated slides. From the British air defense’s comprehensive, multipart system to how the military strategy was successfully executed, “The Battle of Britain” is an in-depth look at a turning point in modern history. It will also discuss the role of the Supermarine Spitfire, a groundbreaking high-performance aircraft that played a critical role in the defeat of the Luftwaffe. This month marks the 85th anniversary of the maiden flight of the first Spitfire.

Greig Siedor is a retired attorney and a graduate of Trinity College and Yale Law School. A longtime educator who has taught WWII courses at Berkshire OLLI, the Taconic Learning Center, and Berkshire School, he lives in Geneva, Illinois.

Founded in 1949 in honor of the local men and women who served in the armed forces, the Stephentown Memorial Library (SML) has been a community resource for nearly 75 years. Our collection includes more than 14,000 books, magazines, audiobooks, DVDs, e-books, graphic novels, and other media for children and adults. As one of the 29 members of the Upper Hudson Library System (UHLS), the SML is also able to request items from other member collections. The SML is open to all town residents, and works to empower our community by offering free access to a variety of information, programs, and services.

Visit us online at stephentownlibrary.org, or follow us on Facebook at @stephentownlibrary.