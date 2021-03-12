New Tri-Town Ambulance Proposal Laid Out

Squad’s Board Of Directors Rejects Contract

by Doug La Rocque

Shortly after the Grafton Rescue Squad’s Board of Directors told the Monday, March 8 meeting of the Grafton Town Board they had decided to reject the proposed contract between the organization and the Towns of Grafton, Berlin and Petersburgh to provide a paid daytime ambulance service between 6 am and 6 pm Monday through Friday, Rescue Squad Captain Joe Allain rose to lay out a new plan.