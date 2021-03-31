Church Directory

Location, Times and Other Information For Eastwick Area Churches

ALL SAINTS CHURCH – 4957 NY-7, Hoosick, NY 12090. Weekly Eucharist on Sunday at 10 am. (COVID-19 protocols observed.) Weekly Morning Prayer on Sunday at 8 am via Zoom; see website for log-in information. All are Welcome! Fr. Gary Strubel, vicar. www.allsaintshoosick.org

CENTER BRUNSWICK UNITED METHODIST CHURCH – 990 Hoosick Road, Troy, NY 12180 invites you to join us for worship in the sanctuary on Sunday mornings at 9:00 am. If you would rather receive a link to on line worship, contact barbara@carrclan.us to be added to the distribution list for weekly worship and Wednesday, mid-week reflections. Follow us at centerbrunswickumc.company. Pastor Joel Holcomb.

CHURCH OF OUR SAVIOUR – 14660 Rt 22 New Lebanon 12125, 518-938-1193. We are an Episcopal Church celebrating service at 8 am in our Fellowship Hall. COVID-19 protocols observed, celebrant is Rev. Frank Lockwood. Service is also available on Facebook at Church of Our Saviour and Zoom 6346473801 349101. Bible study on Thursday at 5:30 pm in the Fellowship Hall or on Zoom 872 3908 4276 975647. Albany diocese Mass is celebrated on YouTube starting at 6 am Sunday morning.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF HOOSICK FALLS – 80 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, NY 12090. Pastor David Hall 518-380-3947 Sunday morning worship in person at 10 am. Audio of services available on our website, firstbaptistchurchhf.com All are welcome.

GILEAD LUTHERAN CHURCH – Routes 7 and 278, Center Brunswick, NY, 12180. Indoor services at 10:30 am. Also available on Facebook and YouTube, or you may listen outside the church on 107.5 FM. COVID-19 rules and regulations apply.

IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH – 73 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, NY 12090. Masses: Saturday at 4 pm and Sunday at 9 am. Pastor Fr. Thomas Zelker. Masses are being held in the church hall. Please call 518-686-5064 between Wed-Fri to register for Mass.

IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH – 732 U.S. Route 20, New Lebanon, NY, 12125. Now open for indoor masses. Saturdays at 4 pm and Sundays at 8:30 am. Masks and social distancing required.

OUR LADY OF THE SNOW CATHOLIC CHURCH – 31 Owens Rd. Grafton, NY 12082. Mass Sunday at 9:15 am. Fr Patterson or Fr Bellafiore presiding. Social distancing and contact tracing forms are required.

THE NORTH CHATHAM UNITED METHODIST CHURCH – 4274 Route 203, North Chatham, NY 12132. Worshiping in our sanctuary on the first and third Sundays of the month, with masks and social distancing required. Worshipers should enter through the back door of the church. On all other Sundays, worship is virtual. All worship services are at 11 am and all are available on Zoom. The Zoom login information is on our website (northchathammethodistchurch.org). For more information on North Chatham United Methodist Church, please call 518-766-3535 or visit our website. Thanks and we hope to see you soon, in person or on Zoom!

PETERSBURG BAPTIST CHURCH – 19240 State Route 22, Petersburgh, NY 12138. 518-658-3834. Sunday School 9:45 am, Church Service 11 am, Wednesday Prayer Meeting 7 pm. Pastor J. Mark Norlund.

SEVENTH DAY BAPTIST CHURCH OF BERLIN – 41 North Main Street, Berlin, NY, 12022. Weekly worship on Saturday at 10:30 am (either in person or live streamed at youtube.com/berlinseventhdaybaptistchurch) Pastor Matthew Olson.

STEPHENTOWN FEDERATED CHURCH – 1513 Garfield Road, Stephentown, NY 12168, 518-733-5813. A Methodist-Presbyterian congregation who currently are meeting online through our website www.stephentownfederatedchurch.org. Guest ministers.

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH AT BERLIN – 17 South Main Street, Berlin, NY, 12022. Weekly worship services on Sunday at 11 am in person (following the guidelines of our Safety Plan). We also gladly extend an invitation to all those at home to enjoy the Live Stream or the tape of the service. Please contact gooder motess@yahoo.com if you would like to receive the link. Community Food Closet offered 9 to 11 am third Saturdays and 3 to 5 pm third Tuesdays or in emergency by calling the church 518-658-2942.

WEST HOOSICK BAPTIST CHURCH – 1349 Buskirk W. Hoosick Rd., Buskirk, NY 12028, 518-686-7201. Pastor J. D. Milton. Sundays at 10:30 am (COVID-19 Protocols Observed) Streaming Sunday Messages. www.facebook.com/westhoosickbaptistchurch/

ZION UNITED CHURCH OF CHRIST – 741 Taborton Road, Sand Lake, NY 12153. 518-674-1039. Weekly Sunday services live (following socially distancing guidelines) at 10 am and on our Facebook page (Zionís United Church of Christ of Sand Lake, NY); Sunday school starts at 10 am in the church. Pastor: Hafidah Saadiqah