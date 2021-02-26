Mark Surdam to Seek Re-Election for Supervisor with Republican Support, and Also Endorses Steve McLaughlin

Hoosick Supervisor Mark Surdam today announced that he will be seeking re-election on the Republican ticket, and also announced he is endorsing County Executive Steve McLaughlin this year.

Surdam was previously elected as Supervisor with Democratic support. He said his working relationship with McLaughlin, who is in his first term, Legislators Jeff Wysocki and Bruce Patire, and town Republicans made the decision a logical one.

“We have worked effectively as a team, particularly during these challenging past months. Hoosick needs fiscally responsible, common-sense leadership as we move ahead, and I am proud to be running with the Hoosick Republican team and Steve McLaughlin this year,” said Surdam.

“As Supervisor, I have worked very well with Steve McLaughlin and his team, and Jeff and Bruce as legislators. They have regularly given us updates on the COVID-19 situation, helped the towns with materials needed to respond to the pandemic, and helped with roads and other community projects. Steve has always been an advocate for Hoosick, including during the PFOA issue,” said Surdam.

“Steve has also reduced taxes for three consecutive years, improved 105 miles of roads in three years and supported historic job creation. I am looking forward to working together with Steve and the town team in the next term,” added Surdam.

“I appreciate the support of the Hoosick team and Mark Surdam. We have worked effectively with Mark, and I know we can accomplish more great things for Hoosick and Rensselaer County in the coming years,” said McLaughlin.

Surdam said he is proud of the town’s work to keep recent budgets under the state tax cap, strengthen important town services, expand recreation services in town and successfully apply for a number of important grants.

Hoosick Republicans are endorsing McLaughlin, County Clerk Frank Merola, Legislators Wysocki and Patire, Surdam, Councilmembers Gerry McAuliffe and Bill Hanselman, Town Clerk Holli Cross, and for Highway Superintendent Paul Hoag. H