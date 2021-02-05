The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Auto Racing

By

Bubba Raceway Park

Ocala, Florida

Short Track Super Series

Wednesday, January 27. Rained Out

Thursday, January 28. Modified (35 laps) 1) Erick Rudolph, Matt Sheppard, Stewart Friesen, Max McLaughlin, 5) Michael Maresca,

