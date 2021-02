Ashby Reintroduces Bill for

$5,000 Small Business Tax Credit

Submitted by the Office of Assemblyman Ashby with Doug La Rocque

The Assemblyman’s bill seeks to establish a $5,000 small business tax credit to help with the costs of purchasing supplies and remodeling or retrofitting businesses with equipment to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The bill has already received bipartisan support from several legislators.