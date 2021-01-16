Stephentown, NY – Wesley A. Williamson, age 96, passed away in the comfort of his home on December 1after a long wonderful life.

He was born in Addison, Maine on January 17, 1924 a son of the late Frank S. and Elsie (Huntley) Williamson. He was a graduate of Phillips High School and immediately following graduation proudly joined the US Navy. Mr. Williamson enlisted on January 16, 1942 and was honorably discharged on November 19, 1945 with the rank of Radarman 2C.

Wesley married the former Doris Toothaker on September 10, 1945. They were married for 38 wonderful years before her passing in April 1983.

A brilliant man, Wesley was an educator in Houlton, Maine upon his return home from the military in 1945. He and his family later moved to Berlin New York and he began his career with Cowee’s Wood Factory. In 1961 he began work with the United States Army Civil Service Department at Watervliet Arsenal in weapons development and then the Seneca Army Depot working as a military contractor. He retired in 1985 as the Head of Procurement after 25 years.

Mr. Williamson was proud of his Country and had an incredible sense of community. He spent many years serving on the Berlin, NY Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, and was even recognized as the Fireman of the Year in 1962.

He loved to be outdoors, especially when hunting, fishing or camping. As his grandchildren got older, he was so proud to share his love of the outdoors with them. Wesley and Doris owned a camp in Woodford, VT for many years, and it was here and in Maine where so many family gatherings took place.

Wesley is survived by his children, Linda Hassan, Douglas Williamson, and Rhonda Andrus, her husband Philip, and his seven beloved grandchildren, Heather Morey, Kristine Nicholls, Jason Barnes, Kellie Hague, Matthew Williamson, Jeremy Williamson and Cody Andrus. He also leaves 18 great grandchildren, Tyler, Kayla and Zachery Morey, Jessica Nicholls, Joseph Bilotta, Wesley and Victoria Barnes, Faith Battini, Ricky and Jimmy Hague, Kaieta, Sasha and Autumn Williamson, and Jakob, Daidra, Justin, Genevieve and Logan Williamson, 5 great-great grandchildren, and the members of the Whitney family, who were dear friends to Mr. Williamson.

In addition to his wife, Wesley was predeceased by his beloved companion of 30 years Fronie Whitney, 5 brothers and sisters, his son-in-law, Jack Hassan and his daughter-in-law, Theresa Williamson.

SERVICES: A graveside service at the Berlin Cemetery and celebration of life will be announced at a later date due to Covid-19. Please subscribe to obituary updates on WWW.Devanny-Condron.com to be informed of when the services have been scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Williamson may be made payable to: “Berlin Volunteer Fire Department” in care of the Devanny-Condron Funeral Home, 40 Maplewood Ave. Pittsfield, MA 01201