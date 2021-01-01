The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Stephentown Town Board

By Leave a Comment

Meeting Looks to the Future

by Michelle Van Horn

Transfer Station

Councilmember Bill Jennings reports that 10 extra households have purchased Transfer Station permits this year to date jumping from 350 to 360 permits sold in 2020.

You must be logged in to view this article.