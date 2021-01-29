The Eastwick Press Newspaper

High School Bowling Results

HF 5, Mechanicville 0

HF-January 20 at Barbecue Recreation / Mech-January 21 at Hometown Lanes. The Panthers won by a score of 5-0, finishing with 3658 pins to Mechanicville’s 3207.

