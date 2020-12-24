Hoosick Falls – Maria J. LaPorte passed away December 17, 2020 at her home. She was born in Madrid, Spain February 28, 1937 to Jesus and Maria Paz Palomar.

Maria married Paul LaPorte May 5, 1962 in Madrid while Paul was stationed there in the USAF. They then moved to Hoosick Falls where they ran his family business (The Oil Co.) and raised their 5 children.

Maria was a Communicant of The Immaculate Conception Church in Hoosick Falls, a Grey Lady Volunteer at SVMC for over 40 years, a member of Home Bureau and the Ladies Elks Auxiliary. She was an amazing cook and liked to quilt, do crafts, and spend time with her family at their camp on Lake St. Catherine, VT. The greatest love of her life was her family whom she treasured and they adored her immensely.

Maria is survived by her 5 children; Catherine (Bill) Luke of White Creek, Pablo (Megan) LaPorte of Salem, Maria Paz (Je) Estes of Hoosick Falls, Paco LaPorte of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Michael LaPorte of Hoosick Falls; her grandchildren, Alexandra, William (Julie) and Sydney Luke, Nicholas Sobolew, Paul Henry and Daniel LaPorte, Sophie and Olivia Estes and Matthew LaPorte; her sister Maria Teresa (Frank) Loschke and her niece Teresa Loschke.

Maria was predeceased by her husband, Paul W. LaPorte, her parents, her brother Julio Palomar and her best friend Jeanne Mahar.

Due to Covid restrictions a Celebration of Maria’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Maria’s memory can be made to: The

Immaculate Conception Church, The Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad or The Danforth Adult Home-activities department. Memorial contributions may be made through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, NY 12090