Trains Will Run Slow Through The Village For Some Time To Come

Area Lawmakers Get Conflicting Stories About Pan Am Rail Repairs

by Doug La Rocque

For the past month, we have been reporting on efforts by County Legislators Bruce Patire and Jeff Wysocki, along with Hoosick Councilman Jerry McAuliffe, to determine if a culvert at mile post 442.9 on the Pan-Am Railway tracks in the Village, was unsafe, and presents the potential for an accident.