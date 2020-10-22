The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Rensselaer County

By Leave a Comment

Proposed Budget Cuts Spending And Taxes

by Doug La Rocque

As proposed by Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin, the 2021 budget reduces spending by 1.1% and the tax rate would drop by 3.6%.

You must be logged in to view this article.