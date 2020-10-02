The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Auto Racing

By Leave a Comment

North Bennington’s Marty Kelly Gets First Career Win

Compiled by Steve Bradley

Albany-Saratoga Speedway

Coming Up: OktoberFAST, October 6. Super DIRTcar Series, DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman Series DIRTcar Pro Stock Series.

You must be logged in to view this article.