The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Hoosick Falls

By Leave a Comment

Police Make Two Arrests

Arson Arrest

On Saturday March 14, at about 6 am, the Hoosick Falls Police Department, along with the Hoosick Falls Fire Department, responded to a reported structure fire at 152 Main Street.

You must be logged in to view this article.