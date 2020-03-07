The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Hoosick Falls

Cruelty To Animals Arrest

Hoosick Falls Police Department arrested Amy Peabody, age 50, of Fourth Street in Hoosick Falls on Saturday, February 29 and charged her with Cruelty of Animals under the Agriculture and Market laws.

