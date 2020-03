Cambridge Girls Defeat Maple Hill To Be Section 2 Champs For The Third Year In A Row

Maple Hill 10 10 9 15 44

Cambridge 25 15 18 10 68

Cambridge (22-1) handily defeated the #2 Class C team in the state and the Section 2, Class C #2 seed Maple Hill (20-2) Saturday to become the 2020 Champions for the third year in row.