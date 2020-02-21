Controversial Valley Avenue Apartment Proposal Withdrawn
DOT Says Yes To Another Traffic Light On Hoosick Road
By Doug La Rocque
When developer David Leon first proposed building a 202-unit apartment complex on land he owns behind Planet Fitness, and located off Hillcrest Avenue in Brunswick, it ignited a firestorm with residents in that area, and many others who were concerned about its impact on Hoosick Road (NYS Route 7) traffic, already described by many, including town officials, as a mess.
