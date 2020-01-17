Washington, DC

House Approved PFAS Action Act
By Doug La Rocque and a submission
from the Office of Representative Delgado
Last Friday, January 10, the United States House of Representatives approved legislation that will require the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to set a maximum contaminant level for PFOA and PFOS in drinking water, establish a grant program to help communities pay to remove PFAS from drinking water, and designate PFOA and PFOS chemicals as hazardous materials under the EPA’s Superfund program.
You must be logged in to view this article.