Ronald Bartus

Petersburgh – The angels came to take Ronald Tudisco Bartus home to be with his parents and sister on December 10, 2019.

Ron was born in Rochester, NY, the son of the late Vito Tudisco and Josephine Goungo. His father was killed in World War II, his mother remarried the late Frank Bartus. His early years were spent in Washington DC and later he moved to Petersburgh in 1951 when his parents purchased the Taconic Inn where he had many happy memories fishing, hunting, and camping with his buddies. Later, Ron moved to Berlin where he completed his education and married his first wife, the late Wealthy Jones.

Ron’s career lasted almost 40 years, working for the Norton Company in Watervliet and Taconic Plastics in Petersburgh. He was a 20 year member of the Berlin Fire Dept. and Rescue Squad. He was also active in the Petersburgh, Grafton, and Stephentown Seniors, where he made many friends and was always available with a helping hand. In the retirement years Ron and his wife also enjoyed the six months a year they spent in Myrtle Beach as “snowbirds.” They made many friends and enjoyed group activities and trips.

Ron was the much-loved husband of Audrey Moon, whom he married in 1991, devoted father of Michelle (Marc) Daigle of Clifton Park and Melissa (James) Signorelli of Wynantskill, step-father to Anthony (Linda) Wescott of Petersburgh, Dawn (William) MacVeigh of Stephentown, and Jerusha (Randy) Jarvis of Schaghticoke, loving grandfather to Erica (Shawn) Robbins, Kimberly (Tony) Bucci, Karah, Anthony and Gabrielle Signorelli, Anthony, Christopher, and Dominick Wescott, William, Patrick, and Cole MacVeigh, and Adara, Arianna, and Caden Jarvis, Jessica and Ashley Mattison, as well as 9 great-grandchildren and his faithful feline companion, Jasper.

A funeral mass was held Saturday, December 14 at St. Joseph’s Church, 458 NY Route 43, Stephentown. Relatives and friends were invited to call and visit with the family prior to the service. Interment followed in Meadowlawn Cemetery, Petersburgh, and a celebration of life immediately followed that at the Petersburgh Veterans Memorial Hall.

Memorial contributions in Ron’s memory may be sent to Petersburgh United Methodist Church, Route22 Head of Lane Road., Petersburgh, NY. Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.