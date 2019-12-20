Robert Engelke

Abany – Robert C. Engelke, 70, of Woodlake Apartments died suddenly Saturday December 14, 2019 at his residence. Born in Cohoes he was the son of the late William and Rose Burton Engelke. He was a 1967 graduate of Hoosick Valley High School.

Bob had co-owned and operated “The Want Ad Digest” for the past 7 years. Prior to that he was a personal representative for several casinos. He was an accomplished do it yourselfer and enjoyed projects around the home. He also enjoyed camping and fishing.

Survivors include his wife Ning Engelke, and his siblings, Linda Stella, Carol Salamanca, Rose Hastings, Paul, Laura and Eric Engelke. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bob’s family at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford on Thursday from 4-7 pm.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions to The Peoples Place, 17 St James St, Kingston, NY 12401.

