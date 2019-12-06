The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Kelly Enlists In National Guard

By Leave a Comment

On Thursday, November 21, 2019, Shaelynn Elizabeth Kelly, daughter of Patrick and Julia Kelly from Hoosick Falls, NY and a 2015 HFCS graduate, enlisted as a Commissioned Officer Candidate (09S) with the New York National Guard.

You must be logged in to view this article.