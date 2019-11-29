The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Johnsonville’s Logue Excels At 4-H Roundup

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by Bernadine Wiesen, CCE Executive Director

Rensselaer County was well represented at the Eastern National 4-H Roundup, held in conjunction with the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) in Louisville, Kentucky.

You must be logged in to view this article.