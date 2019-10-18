The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Local Bus Driver Charged With Forcible Touching

By Leave a Comment

On October 9, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office arrested Leo M. Surdam III, age 63, of Hoosick, for three counts of Forcible Touching, a class A misdemeanor, and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor.

You must be logged in to view this article.