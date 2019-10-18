Eastern Rensselaer County

A Tri-Town Ambulance Service Moves Forward

By Doug La Rocque

Faced with no ambulance service at all, and no mutual aid help from surrounding towns, perhaps more because of liability concerns than legal matters, at its Thursday, October 10 meeting, the Berlin Town Board voted unanimously (with Councilman John Winn absent), to endorse the transfer of the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department’s Certificate of Need (CON), the document required to operate an ambulance service, to the Grafton Rescue Squad.