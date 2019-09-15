John Eldred

Hoosick Falls – John Albert Eldred, 73, passed away September 6, 2019 at his home in Hoosick Falls, NY. He was predeceased by his wife of thirty-nine years, Patricia Eldred. John was born in Hoosick Falls, on September 10, 1945 to Kenneth and Jane (Galloway) Eldred.

He is survived by his brother Jim (Corinne) Eldred; his sons Tim (Christine) Eldred and their two children Ethan and Rozlynn, and Jimmy Eldred. Patricia’s five children and their families: Peter Condo and his sons Holden, Calvin, and Caius; David Condo and his daughters WesLynne, her son Ivian, and Viola; Susan Condo and her three children Peter, Nicolas, and Alexandra Muia; James Condo; and Kelly Condo and her two children Ryan and Lauren.

At John’s request, there will be no calling hours. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad through the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, NY, who are handling the arrangements.