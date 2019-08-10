The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

SVHC Offers New Treatment For Primary Brain Cancer

By Leave a Comment

Southwestern Vermont Regional Cancer Center (SVRCC), part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) and Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC), is now offering a new treatment for those with primary brain cancer: tumor-treating fields.

You must be logged in to view this article.