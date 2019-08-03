The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Stephentown

By Leave a Comment

Andrew Joyes, Scouting’s Newest Eagle

By Doug La Rocque

Stephentown’s Andrew Joyes was elevated to the rank of Eagle Scout in a ceremony Monday night, July 29, with friends, family and other members of Boy Scout Troop 222 looking on.

You must be logged in to view this article.