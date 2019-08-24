Rensselaer County

Wild Weather Strikes

By Steve Bradley

Sunday evening, August 18, the area skies were filled with constant flashes of lightning and the cracking of thunder. Storms moved through from 7:30 until 10 pm, leaving many areas, including portions of Hoosick Falls, without power and with a necessary cleanup of downed branches.

Speaking with The Eastwick Press, Hoosick Falls Police Chief Bob Ashe said no serious damage was reported and power was restored in most areas rather quickly.

North Greenbush seems to have taken the brunt of the storm this time, with a microburst bringing down tree limbs around cars, cutting power and closing several roads. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries reported.

The lightning show was very impressive, constantly illuminating areas with gigantic flashes like nature was taking pictures.