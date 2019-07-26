The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Pierce – Cox Wedding

Nicholas Pierce wed Julia Luckett Cox on June 22.  Nicholas is the son of Bridget Pierce and the late Donald Pierce of Hoosick Falls, NY.  The bride is the daughter of Dan Cox and Casey Blanchard of Shelburne, VT.

