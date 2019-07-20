The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Hoosick Falls

HACA Collecting Supplies for Back-2-School Boost

Requests for backpacks and supplies are rolling into the HACA Food Pantry for the 14th annual distribution. Last year over 160 bags were packed for children in pre-school through grade 6.

