The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Upgrading NLCS Technological Capacities

By Leave a Comment

By Emily Gabert

New technology will soon be coming to the New Lebanon Central School District. Using the Smart Schools Bond Act, they are proposing to spend a total of $101,332.89 on server upgrades and on new cameras.

You must be logged in to view this article.