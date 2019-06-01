The Eastwick Press Newspaper

Eastern Rensselaer County's Community Newspaper

Tamarac Softball

By Leave a Comment

 

 

Schalmont 0 0 0 0 0 2 1        3 8 2

Tamarac 0 0 0 1 3 0 X            4 8 0

Saturday, May 25. Played at Brittonkill Central on Saturday morning after being rained out on Thursday.

You must be logged in to view this article.